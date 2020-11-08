Coronavirus Unlock 6: Cinema is going to open soon in this state, Chief Minister gave big information

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday that Kovid-19, which was closed due to the epidemic, can now be reopened under the ongoing unlock process. Along with this, he said that a film city will be established on the outskirts of the city as per international standards. This information was given in the official release. Also Read – Weather Alert: Heavy rain warning in next few days in these states including Bengal, teams of NDRF ready

After meeting Telugu cinema stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, Rao said that about one million people in the state are directly or indirectly dependent on the film industry and that they have lost their lives due to the cancellation of the shooting and the closure of theaters due to the Kovid-19 epidemic Livelihood is lost.

It said that the recovery rate of Kovid-19 in the state is 91.88 percent, given that the Chief Minister said that following the Kovid-19 protocol, shooting of films can be started and cinema halls can be opened. Rao said that the state government would allot 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land for the Film City project.

Let me tell you that about two and a half million people are affected by the corona virus in Telangana, but the recovery rate of corona in Telangana has been very good in the last few days. At present, there are about 20 thousand active cases of Kovid in the state. In the last 24 hours, more than 1600 cases of corona were reported in Telangana while 937 people beat the corona.