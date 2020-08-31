Coronavirus update: Corona figures in India broke global records, more than 78 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. In such a situation, so many figures have not been seen in any country in one day of corona infection. According to the data released by the health department, 971 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time 78,512 people have been found infected. There are 7,81,975 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 64,469 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that these figures are the most frightening figures of Corona till date. Also Read – Corona is not a disease, thousands of people took to the streets in support of it, then the government …

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,93,889. At the same time, 24,399 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 14,793. Also, the number of people who died is 4,426. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,721. At the same time, the death toll is 7,231.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured / discharged / migrated & 64,469 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Pwfn1x4RjT – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 21,551. So far, 296 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 54,666. The death toll has reached 3423 here. While the number of 25,657 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 3176.