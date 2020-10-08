Coronavirus update: Kovid-19 havoc in Telangana, 1896 new cases were reported, one child died in Arunachal Pradesh

Hyderabad / Itanagar: After 1,896 new cases of Kovid-19 in Telangana, the total number of infected in the state increased to 2,06,644. At the same time, after the death of 12 more people, the death toll increased to 1,201. This information was given in a government bulletin. Also Read – Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi launches yet another fight against Corona, starting ‘Jan Andolan’ on Twitter

According to the Health Bulletin of Telangana, 1,79,075 people out of a total of 2,06,644 cases have become infection free and currently 26,368 patients are undergoing treatment for corona virus. The data has been included in the bulletin till October 8 at eight o'clock.

According to this, out of 1,896 new cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported the highest number of 294 new cases. This was followed by 211 in Rangareddy, 154 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 126 in Nalgonda, 100 new cases in Siddipet. He told that the recovery rate of patients in the state is 86.65 percent and the death rate from Kovid-19 is 0.58 percent.

At the same time, Arunachal Pradesh State Monitoring Officer Dr. L. Jampa said that after 260 new cases were reported in the state, infection cases increased to 11,267. At the same time, after the death of a four-year-old child due to infection on Wednesday night, the death toll rose to 21 here.

The official said that in two new cases, two soldiers of ‘India Reserve Battalion’ and seven personnel of Border Roads Organization were also involved. Jampa said that 2,850 patients are still under treatment in the state and 8,396 people have become infection free.