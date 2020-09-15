Entertainment

Coronavirus update: more than 80,000 people lost their lives due to corona in the country, more than 49 lakh people infected

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have come in the country and now there is a slight decline in the figures of corona infection. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1,054 people have died from Corona in the country. At the same time 83,809 people have been found infected. There are 9,90,061 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 80,776 people have died due to infection in the country. Explain that a total of 49,30,237 corona virus infection cases have been reported so far in the country. Also Read – 9% decline in GDP this year, next year situation …

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,91,630. At the same time, 29,894 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 28,641. Also, the death toll is 4,770 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,912. At the same time, the death toll is 8,434. Also Read – Lockdown Extension News: Will the lockdown be implemented across the country from September 25? Know what is the truth of this viral news …

The number of infected in Assam is 28,630. So far, 482 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,287. The death toll has reached 4491 here. In West Bengal, the number of 23,693 infected people has been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 4,003.

