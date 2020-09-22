Coronavirus update: Number of corona infected reached 55 lakh in the country, 75,083 new cases registered

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1,053 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time, 75,083 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 9,75,861 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 88,935 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 55,62,664 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – IPL 2020: Why Virat Kohli has made his name on Twitter, know full details

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,75,017. At the same time, 33,015 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 30,941. Also, the number of deaths has been 5014 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,495. The death toll is 8,871.

The number of infected in Assam is 29,609. So far, 578 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 64,164. The death toll has reached 5135 here. While the number of 24,898 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 4,421.