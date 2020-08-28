Coronavirus update: the most frightening figures of corona, more than 77 thousand new cases revealed in 24 hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1057 people have died in the country from Corona. At the same time 77,266 people have been found infected. There are 7,42,023 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 61,529 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that these figures are the most frightening figures of Corona till date. Yesterday the number of infected was more than 75 thousand but today the number of infected has crossed 77 thousand. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine News Today 28 August 2020: Vaccine Production Starts in US, Vaccines to Be Installed Soon

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,78,561. At the same time, 23,444 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 13,208. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,369. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,364. At the same time, the death toll is 6,948.

The number of infected in Assam is 19,222. So far, 278 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 52,309. The death toll has reached 3217 here. While the number of 26,709 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 3017.