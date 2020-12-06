Coronavirus Updates: 96 million corona infections in India, 36 thousand new cases found in 24 hours

Corona Virus in India: In India, in the last 24 hours, 36,011 new cases of Corona Virus were reported, after which the total number of cases increased to 96,44,222. Meanwhile, 482 deaths due to the virus occurred in the country, after which the number of deaths increased to 1,40,182. Also Read – Hi Re! Corona virus, what did you do …. bride accused blamed, husband not capable, groom gave proof – I am man

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry gave this information. Currently, there are 4,03,248 active patients of Kovid-19 in the country, while 91,00,792 patients have been cured of the disease so far. The recovery rate is 94.28 percent, while the death rate is 1.45 percent. So far, 18,47,509 cases have been registered in the most affected state of Maharashtra.

Out of the total cases, 78 per cent cases are coming from 10 states and union territories including Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Experts say that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be ready in a few weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned this in an all-party meeting on Friday. The vaccine program will start with the consent of health officials and experts.