Coronavirus Updates: ICMR chief Balaram Bhargava corona infected, Delhi AIIMS admitted

Coronavirus Updates: The corona virus remains at risk of infection even after nine months of the crisis. Meanwhile, a big news has emerged about the corona virus. Balaram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been found infected with Kovid-19. Balaram Bhargava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after the Kovid-19 report was found positive.

A hospital source said that the 59-year-old ICMR chief was admitted to the Trauma Center in AIIMS on 16 December. Bhargava is the head of the apex medical body, responsible for the creation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research in India. It is at the forefront of Kovid-19 outbreak management in the country.

ICMR DG (Prof) Balram Bhargava tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS trauma center in New Delhi.

– ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Bhargava is on a three-year deputation as Director General of ICMR. He is also the Secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Bhargava has been admitted to the private ward of AIIMS Trauma Center.