Coronavirus Updates: The government will send a central team to these states, including UP, to overcome the corona

Coronavirus Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc across the country. In India, about 91 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 33 thousand have been killed. There are many states in the country from where the cases of corona are coming out the most. Many states have also imposed Precautionary Night Curfew and Section 144. Now the central government has decided to send high-level central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in view of the increasing cases of corona.

Union Govt has decided to depute high-level Central Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh to support the States in COVID response & management. These states are either reporting a rise in no. of active cases or demonstrating a rise in daily new cases: Health Ministry

– ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

“The central government has decided to send high-level central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support the states in COVID-19 response and management,” the news agency ANI quoted the health ministry as saying. It has been told by the Health Ministry that there has been an increase in the daily cases of Kovid coming from these states.

On the other hand, according to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, 45,209 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. After this, the total number of infected persons increased to 90.95 lakhs. At the same time, the number of healthy people increased to 85,21,617. After the death of 501 more people during this period due to Kovid infection, the number of dead increased to 1,33,227.

According to the data, 4,40,962 infected people are now being treated, which is 4.85 percent of the total cases. The number of people infected with Kovid-19 in the country crossed 20 lakh on August 7. After this, it had crossed 30 lakhs on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. On 16 September, the total number of infected crossed 50 lakhs, on 28 September 60 lakhs, on 11 October 70 lakhs, on 29 October 80 lakhs and on 20 November it crossed 90 lakhs.

