Coronavirus Updates: The number of infected in the country has crossed 7 million, so far more than 1 lakh 8 thousand died

October 11, 2020
Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 70 lakh people are infected with the corona virus, while more than 1 lakh to 8 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 74 thousand 383 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 918 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – COVID-19: 500 guests getting married in the open here, if not 300 guests allowed, know what is the new guideline

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 70,53,807 in the country, while 1,08,334 people have died so far. India currently has 8,67,496 active cases, while 60,77,977 people have been cured after treatment.

