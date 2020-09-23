Coronavirus Updates: The number of people who lost their lives in Corona crossed 90 thousand, more than 83 thousand new cases were revealed.

Coronavirus news in hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 56 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 90 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, 83 thousand 347 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,085 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Parliament Monsoon Session: Monsoon session of Parliament may end today, 8 days ahead of time, this is the reason…

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. Also Read – Prime Minister Modi’s meeting today with Chief Ministers of 7 states including Delhi, UP, Maharashtra regarding Corona crisis The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured / discharged / migrated & 90,020 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ATrAJsPIhr Also Read – 4000 cases of corona and 64 deaths on a population of 10 lakhs in India, the country’s recovery rate is more than 80 percent – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 56,46,011 and so far 90, 020 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are currently 9,68,377 active cases in India, while 45,87,614 people have been cured after treatment.

In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will meet with Chief Ministers of seven states and union territories including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on the issue of Corona crisis and review the current situation of these states. Please tell that 63% of Corona’s active cases are in these seven states.

According to an official statement, apart from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will also attend this meeting. 65.5 percent of the total confirmed cases of corona and 77 percent of total deaths in the country are also from these states and union territories.

The statement said, “Punjab and Delhi, along with the other five states, have recorded a sharp increase in the total number of cases recently. The death toll in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi has also increased significantly. The death rate in these states is more than two percent, which is a high average of the death rate. Except Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their confirmed rates of infection are higher than the national average of 8.52 percent. ‘

