Coronavirus upends US election cycle as officials scramble to protect voters

Primaries had been behind schedule and conventions are in question as requires balloting by way of mail elevate issues of their very personal

Coronavirus – reside US updates

Reside worldwide updates

See all our coronavirus safety

When Spelman School launched this month it was as soon as suspending in-person classes and shutting residence halls consistent with coronavirus, Ashee Groce, a junior, had a question: how would she vote?

Groce, who serves as president of Youthful Democrats of The usa at Spelman, had registered herself and numerous fellow students inside the Atlanta home. Nevertheless they’d now misplaced their housing and should return home forward of Georgia’s presidential primary.

Proceed finding out…

