Coronavirus US live: New York governor says state will hit peak of cases in six to 21 days

March 31, 2020
Hello and welcome to our reside weblog safety of the coronavirus emergency. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday evening time that the peak selection of concurrent circumstances throughout the state, nonetheless the country’s most necessary hotspot, was as soon as anticipated to attain throughout the coming six to 21 days.

As of Tuesday morning there have been better than 164,000 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 in the USA and three,161 had died, in line with info amassed by way of Johns Hopkins Faculty. In New York state there have been 67,384 confirmed circumstances and 1,342 deaths. Neighboring New Jersey had the second-most circumstances with 16,636 circumstances and 198 deaths.

