Coronavirus Vacccine Updates: The first batch of Sputnik-5 vaccine is likely to arrive in the city of the country next week

Coronavirus Vacccine Latest Updates: The first consignment of Sputnik-5 Vaccine of Russia for prevention of Covid-19 infection (Covid-19) is likely to reach Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, Kanpur next week. According to an official information, after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), Dr. Reddy's lab will undergo human clinical trials in the second and third stages. College Principal RB Kamal told that the testing of Covid vaccine will start from next week. For this, more than 180 volunteers have registered themselves.

He said, 'Head of research, Dr. Saurabh Aggarwal will determine the dosage of Coronavirus Vaccine. After giving one dose to the person concerned, it will be decided whether to give further dose or not. After a single dose, volunteers will be monitored periodically with monitoring and then decide if a further dose is given. '

Kamal told that based on the data of the test done on the volunteers, it will be decided whether the vaccine is being successful or not. He told that after applying the vaccine once or twice, its effect will be studied for seven months. He told that after observing the effect of the vaccine for one month, the officials will be forwarded from its result and a decision will be taken accordingly.

The Ethics Committee of the college has also given permission for the test. This vaccine (Vaccine) will be kept at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius to minus 70 degrees Celsius. In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF entered into an agreement for clinical trials of Sputnik-5 vaccine and its distribution in India. According to the agreement Russia has to give 100 million doses of Sputnik-5 to India.

Sputnik-5 has become the world’s first registered vaccine based on the ‘Human Adenoviral Vectors Platform’ with Kovid-19, registered on 11 August 2020 by the Russian Ministry of Health.

