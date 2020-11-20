Coronavirus Vaccine Big News Update: Phase III Trial of Indian Vaccine Starts, Minister Anil Vij First Introduced Vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccine Big News Update 20 November 2020: The development of vaccines in the country and the world is being vigorously pursued to prevent the corona virus. Meanwhile, a big news has come. Senior Minister of Haryana Government Anil Vij has been appointed Corona Vaccine. Actually, the third phase trial of the vaccine of the Indian government company Bharat Biotech has started from today. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Surge in Corona cases, more than 45 thousand new cases a day, 585 patients died

In this sequence, Minister Anil Vij has volunteered the vaccine today. He is one of the walleters who are being trialled in the third phase of this vaccine. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: … So what makes Corona an effective vaccine? What does this announcement of American company Moderna mean …

In the third phase, this vaccine is to be tried on about 26000 thousand people. The name of this vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is Covaxin. He was given this vaccine under the supervision of PGI doctors at Rohtak at 11 am today. From today, a total of 25800 people will be given this vaccine in the country. First today, Anil Vij was vaccinated. Also Read – Phase III trial of India’s first vaccine Covaxin begins, testing will be done on 26 thousand people

I will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin A Bharat Biotech product tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose. – ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 19, 2020

Vice Chancellor of PGI Rohtak has told that the trial of this vaccine has started from today. By the way, Anil Vij had given information about the vaccine today by making a tweet yesterday.