Coronavirus Vaccine: Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave the good news, told when the people of the country will get the vaccine

new Delhi: The epidemic has caused thousands of deaths all over the world. In such a situation, all countries are looking forward to the Corona vaccine. Corona has caused a lot of destruction in India too. In such a situation, crores of people are waiting for the corona vaccine to come. The people of the country now want the Corona vaccine as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given good news about the vaccine. He has told that the government plans to give Corona vaccine to 30 crore people in the next 6 months.

The Union Minister said that within 3-4 months there is a possibility that the corona vaccine will be available. Immunization of the people will start immediately after the vaccine becomes available. He told that till the month of July-August, the Government of India plans to provide vaccine to about 30 crore people. Preparations are also being done for this. During this, the Union Minister also appealed people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and wear masks.

Let us know that on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited three institutes preparing the vaccine and took stock of the recent status of the vaccine. At the same time, the central government has started work on the scheme of distribution of vaccine in collaboration with the state governments and the preparations for the war level has started on the vaccine.