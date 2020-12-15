CoronaVirus Vaccine Guidelines: If you want to take Corona vaccine, then you will have to do this work, 12 kinds of papers, know

CoronaVirus Vaccine Guidelines: To get rid of the corona virus, the work of making its vaccine is going on a war footing all over the world. India is also working on at least eight vaccines to deal with the corona epidemic and it is expected that three to four vaccines will be available soon. Preparations have been completed by the government for its vaccination. The Central Government has issued guidelines for the Corona virus vaccination campaign for the states. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccination: These states will be given the maximum vaccine dose, Bihar will get less

The vaccine given for the corona virus has been told about whom, when and how the corona vaccine will be given. Under this guideline, 100-200 people will be vaccinated every day in a session at every center set up for vaccination and they will also be kept under observation for 30 minutes.

Those who take the vaccine will be identified like this….

To whom the corona vaccine is to be given in the first phase, the government will scrutinize the new voter list. With this, those who are more than 50 years old can be easily identified, they will be given the vaccine whose information will be given. In this, the data of people with serious diseases will be obtained from the National Family Health Survey or the Ministry of Health.

12 types of documents will be necessary

For vaccination, registration has to be done in advance, there will be no arrangement for registration on the spot. For registration, one of the 12 documents, including voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, pension documents, will be required.

30 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase, know important things…

-To take the vaccine, first you have to register on the website of Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN).

-Co-WIN digital platform will get real-time updates of vaccine stocks and distributions.

– Who has registered for vaccine and when they are to be vaccinated or vaccinated or not, all these will be updated in Co-WIN.

The Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) will be used to locate beneficiaries listed for vaccination.

– Around 100 to 200 people will be vaccinated during every session per day.

After applying the vaccine, the person concerned will be monitored for 30 minutes.

– Total five members will be included in the vaccination team.

In the first phase, 26.5 crore people aged 50 years and above will be given the vaccine.

-The new voter list will be used to identify a person who is 50 years or older.

In this, doctors, nurses and one crore health workers on the front front got priority.

-25 million people below 50 years of age will be given vaccines.