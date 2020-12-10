Coronavirus Vaccine: Health Minister gave big information at the ‘Immunization of South Asia’ meeting, told how long the corona is going to come

Coronavirus Vaccine: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that the vaccine of Kovid-19 is expected to be available in the next few weeks under strict supervision. Also, it is being ensured that there is no compromise on the scientific and regulatory norms ranging from the safety of vaccines to their safety. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Vardhan said this while addressing the inter-ministerial meeting on ‘Vaccination of South Asia against COVID-19’ by the World Bank through digital medium. . Also Read – Google India Trends 2020: IPL was the most searched topic this year, coronavirus also left behind

According to the statement, the Health Minister explained in detail how the country is creating a state-of-the-art 'Co-Win' digital platform through the existing digital system of Mission Indradhanush vaccination program, which allows citizens to register themselves for vaccination , Will monitor their status and provide QR code based electronic vaccination certificate once the process is complete.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed the inter-ministerial meeting on vaccination of South Asia against COVID-19 by the World Bank through Video Conferencing today: Ministry of Health

The minister said that the government has analyzed the current need for vaccines and work is being done to increase the capacity, health infrastructure and workforce. He said, “It is expected that the vaccine will be available in the next few weeks and the vaccination process will start in India as soon as it is approved by the relevant regulatory agency.” He mentioned, “Under strict surveillance, we can ensure that It has been said that there is no compromise from the safety of the vaccine to its effectiveness. “

Vardhan reminded everyone of the prime minister’s strong political commitment, personally visiting the manufacturing centers of pharmaceutical companies engaged in the production of vaccines, personally monitoring vaccine production, encouraging scientists and speeding up the process. Are increasing.

Summarizing the overall attitude of the government and society towards the Kovid-19 epidemic in the country, Vardhan said that effective planning and strategic management enabled India to contain 7,078 cases per 1 million population of Kovid-19, while the global average Is 8,883. The rate of death due to this epidemic in India is also 1.45 percent, which is much lower than the global average of 2.29 percent.

Vardhan also informed about the expertise, production and storage of vaccine distribution in India. He said that work is going on in various stages to develop a total of 260 vaccines across the world. Eight of these vaccines are being manufactured in India, of which three are indigenous. The minister completed his address saluting the courage of Corona warriors who sacrificed their lives in large numbers against the epidemic.