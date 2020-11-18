Coronavirus vaccine: how long will the corona vaccine develop in the country? Which phase of vaccine test has reached – know everything …

Corona Vaccine Updates: Amidst the ongoing corona crisis in the country, all kinds of research is going on regarding its vaccine (Covid Vaccine). Many vaccines in India are in different stages of testing. It is expected that an effective vaccine for Corona will come soon. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to every citizen of the country in a short time. Let me tell you that currently 5 vaccines in the country are going through different stages of testing. It has been said on behalf of the central government that the five corona vaccines being tested in the country have the highest expectations. Apart from this, the government is also in touch with vaccine manufacturers of other countries, whose trials are in the final stages. Also Read – Donald Trump’s first speech after the US election results – Learn what the COVID Vaccine said …

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that trials of five vaccines are going on in different stages in the country. He said that the Phase III trial of the Corona vaccine 'Covishield' developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca is almost complete at the Serum Institute of India (SII). Apart from this, Phase III trials of Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have started. Trials for the second-third stages of the vaccine Sputnik V manufactured in Russia have been permitted, and the Reddy Laboratory will start them soon.

Apart from this, another vaccine test will be started soon by Biological-E. He said that there are high hopes from these five vaccines. Apart from this, there is also good news about Mordana and Pfizer vaccines. But these vaccines are not yet licensed anywhere. The Government of India is constantly in touch with them.

Storage of Pfizer company’s Kovid-19 vaccine at temperatures below minus 70 degrees Celsius is a major challenge, but if India acquires this vaccine, the government is reviewing related possibilities. With this, the government said that the national plan on distribution of Kovid-19 vaccine is in the final stages of preparation.

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that the vaccine will not have the required dose for the Indian population, but the government is working on the possibilities and in the event of regulatory approval, a strategy is formulated for its procurement and distribution. Will do Paul is also the head of the national workforce on Kovid-19.

Paul said, “The system of refrigeration is a major challenge for any country to keep vaccines developed by Pfizer at temperatures below minus 70 degrees Celsius. But still, if this is achieved then we are reviewing what we need to do… and we will work on a strategy. ”Regarding vaccines from the Moderna and Pfizer companies, Paul said,“ We ​​look at the developments. Have been. They have announced their preliminary results and have not received regulatory approval. ‘

(Input: agency)