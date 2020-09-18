Coronavirus vaccine in India Latest Updates: When will Corona vaccine arrive in India? Health Minister replied in writing

Coronavirus vaccine in India Latest Updates: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in Lok Sabha on Friday that an effective vaccine may be available by the end of the first quarter of 2021 if clinical trials of the Kovid-19 vaccine are successful. He said in a written reply that no pre-purchase agreement has been signed with any vaccine manufacturer. Also Read – Delhi Schools Reopen News: Schools will not open in Delhi from September 21, now all schools and colleges will remain closed till this date in October

In response to another question, he said that the vaccines being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the first phase of clinical trials and the vaccines being developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd. have been safe and now their immunity Capacity testing is underway. He said that Phase II clinical trials of these vaccines are on. Also Read – Bacterial Outbreak in China: Another pandemic spread in China, bacterial infection caused havoc

In a written reply to a question by Raghu Ram Krishna Raju, Choubey said that eight meetings have been held with the Chief Ministers of the respective states to review the status of Kovid-19. He said that the self-reliant India plan underlines the government’s commitment to increase investment in public health and other health-related reforms to prepare the country for future epidemics. Choubey said, “Expenditure Finance Committee proposals for more than 65,000 crores have been prepared.” Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 3809 new cases a day in Chhattisgarh, worst of these districts

