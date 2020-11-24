Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: 40 million doses of vaccine are ready, just wait a little bit

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: In many countries including India, the cases of Kovid-19 are seeing rapid increase. Many states are being hit by Corona again. At the same time, every person’s eyes are on the news of the vaccine being made about the corona, when the vaccine arrives and the epidemic can be prevented. So there is a good news – the corona vaccine of AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is up to 70 percent effective in preventing corona. If all goes well, the vaccine will be available by January. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Updates: Good news related to corona vaccine came out – SII and ICMR said this about COVISHIELD …

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has been preparing for the emergency approval of the vaccine, which is expected that the emergency approval will be available by the end of this year. Expectations have increased in India with the ‘positive’ results of the Corona virus vaccine. Also Read – Big News Today 29 October 2020: Corona vaccine will come in December! Only these selected people will be given first

In fact, a draft was prepared by the Indian Drug Regulator DCGI for the Corona Virus Vaccine, which clearly stated that any vaccine that is more than 50 percent effective can be approved. In this case, the AstraZeneca vaccine is more effective. Also Read – Corona epidemic will remain among us for next 20 years, claims CEO of SEERUM

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told the English newspaper Times of India, “We will try for emergency license soon and we are also hopeful that permission will be given in a month.” The final approval is decided by DCGI’s decision. ”Poonawalla said that the company has prepared about 40 million doses so far. By January, we will prepare 10 crore doses. Most of these will be kept as a priority for India.

There will be a very cheap vaccine, two doses will be needed

SII CEO Adar Poonawala said that the price of Kovishield in the market will be 500 to 600 rupees per dose. At the same time, it will be provided to the government for between 220 and 300 rupees (3-4 dollars). Two doses will be required in any person. In comparison, the prices of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are higher. The price of Moderna can be up to Rs 2 thousand 775 per dose, while Pfizer is providing Rs 1500.

Price will be low, widely available

Adar Poonawala said, ‘I would like to draw attention to many things that the price of the Kovishield is also low, it is easy to maintain and it will be widely available soon. It can be kept safe up to 90 percent on dosing in one way and up to 62 percent on dosing in another way. ‘