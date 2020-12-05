Coronavirus vaccine latest update: India will buy the most corona vaccine, who is first in the vaccination list, know

Coronavirus vaccine latest update: Experts from around the world have predicted that India will be the largest buyer of Kovid-19 vaccine in the world with 1.6 billion doses. Scientists say that with such a vaccine, 800 million people or 60 percent of the population will be vaccinated and such a number will be sufficient to develop herd immunity. Keep in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an all-party meeting on Corona on Friday that the vaccination campaign will be started as soon as the Corona vaccine arrives. Also Read – Interpol Covid Vaccine Global Alert: Plan to get Corona vaccine, then pay attention, Interpol issued notice to 194 countries

PM Modi gave important information about the corona vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Coronavirus vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. He said in an all-party meeting on Friday that 'Immunization campaign will be started in India as soon as scientists get the green signal.'

Prime Minister Modi also said that the central government is working on the basis of the suggestions received from the state governments about who will get the vaccine in the first phase. The government has identified four priority groups for the first phase. These will include people ranging from essential services who are more at risk than Kovid-19. PM Modi also told about these groups.

Know who will be given corona vaccine first

PM Modi said on Friday that “Priority in vaccination campaign will be given to health care workers, frontline workers who are engaged in the treatment of Corona patients and elderly people who are already suffering from serious diseases.”

The first priority group is the healthcare workers, including those who have fought since the onset of the epidemic. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, health care support staff will join this group. He will have the first right on the vaccine.

The second priority group is the frontline workers, in addition to health care, there are many services that did not stop taking care of the citizens even during the time of epidemic. For example, sectors like Army, Police, Fire Brigade, Municipal Corporation will be part of it. They will be second in the list of Kovid Vaccine.

In the third phase, vaccine will be given to people whose age is more than 50 years. The effect of Kovid-19 has been seen more on older people. Death figures are also higher among patients over the age of 50 years.

The fourth priority group will be of people who are below 50 years of age, but they already have serious illnesses. This will be the second largest priority group in the first phase.

WHO has said this big thing

Amid the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has hoped that by the first quarter of 2021, 500 million people will be given a vaccine dose. On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a roadmap for the distribution of Corona Vaccine, stating that 189 countries included in the COVAX program would attempt to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines. This news is definitely going to give relief.