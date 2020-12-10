Coronavirus Vaccine News: Delhi government’s big statement- Everyone in the capital will get Corona vaccine, but …

Coronavirus Vaccine News: More than 2 lakh people have registered for the first phase of Kovid vaccine in Delhi. According to the Delhi government, the first priority is to give vaccines to health workers and front line warriors (Covid Vaccine). The government is making a list of health workers and frontline warriors, setting its priority. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ‘After health workers and frontline warriors, our elderly and children will be vaccinated. Then we will vaccinate all Delhi. The Delhi government is fully capable of vaccinating the entire population of Delhi. We have also made arrangements for storage of the vaccine (Covid Vaccine News). We are just waiting for the vaccine. ‘ Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona infected figures in Delhi cross 6 lakh, 1,575 new cases in last 24 hours

The Delhi government has said that this vaccine can be applied to entire Delhi in just three-four weeks when the Corona Vaccine In Delhi arrives. However, after the vaccine comes, it will depend on the availability of the vaccine, how long it takes for all the people of Delhi to apply the vaccine. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “After the Corona vaccine comes, we are ready to vaccinate all Delhi in three to four weeks. The Delhi government has sufficient resources and within a few weeks of getting the corona vaccine, it will be delivered to all the people of Delhi. ‘ Also Read – Coronavirus Medicine News Update: Indian scientists made Corona medicine amidst discussion of vaccine!

He said that we have many resources like Mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals etc. Apart from this, there is also no problem of storage of vaccine in Delhi. The Delhi government is claiming to install all Delhiites as soon as the Corona vaccine is available. With this, the government claims that there is no problem with the storage of the corona vaccine. Also Read – Pfizer Covid Vaccine News: 2 people got sick due to Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine in UK, Health Department issued warning

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, ‘Vaccine storage will be in many places. However, the biggest thing is the availability of the vaccine right now. ”Satyendra Jain said that the vaccine consists only with storage equipment, it is stored in dry ice. On Kisan Andolan, Satyendra Jain said that farmers are the backbone of our country. The central government should immediately accept all the demands of the farmer.

(Input: IANS)