Coronavirus vaccine news update: Claim to make another vaccine in UK, 300 people to be planted

Coronavirus vaccine news update: Scientists from all the countries of the world including India are engaged in developing the coronavirus vaccine. In this, scientists of India and many other countries are seeing great success. The last phase of the vaccine developed so far is underway. At the forefront of this is the vaccine of Oxford University (oxford corona vaccine). The last phase of this vaccine is undergoing a human trial.

In this series, scientists of Imperial College London have also claimed to have developed a vaccine. They say they will apply a vaccine to hundreds of people for immunization against the corona virus. This step is being taken after the vaccine has revealed that it is not harmful to health in the trials so far.

College professor Dr. Robin Shattock said that he and his colleagues gave low doses of the vaccine to some people first, after which they will now apply the vaccine to about 300 people. Some of those people are over 75 years of age.

He said that it has no harmful effect. Shattock, who is leading vaccine research at Imperial, said that we are still studying it. He wants to get enough safety data to vaccinate several thousand people in October.

Shattock said that because of the sudden decrease in cases of Kovid-19 in Britain, it has become difficult to detect whether the vaccine will work here, so he and his team will now test vaccines elsewhere.

