Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Corona’s native vaccine ‘Covaxin’ raised expectations, results in first phase …

Covid Vaccine Update: Interim results of the first phase of clinical trials of the indigenous Kovid-19 vaccine 'Kovaxin', developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), showed no serious or adverse effects on all age groups. Could not be seen According to the results provided on the portal 'MedRXIV', the vaccine worked to prepare antibodies. It was publicly put on the 'MedRXIV' portal before subject experts formally evaluated the research report.

According to the conclusion, an incident of serious effect was revealed, which was not found to be associated with vaccination. The first phase of clinical trials was carried out to assess the safety and effectiveness of covaxine (BBV 152). The document states that BBV 152 was kept at a temperature between 2 ° C to 8 ° C. Different vaccines are kept at the same temperature under the National Immunization Program.

Clinical trial and safety of the inactive SARS Cove-2 vaccine BBV152 showed that some participants showed mild or moderate effects after the first vaccination and were promptly cured. There was no need to give any kind of medicine for this. The same trend was observed after the second dose.

According to the result, ‘a serious case of adverse effect came up. The participant was given a vaccine dose on 30 July. Five days later, the symptoms of Kovid-19 were found in the participant and he was found to be infected with SARS-Cove 2. “It was mild symptoms, but the patient was admitted to the hospital on 15 August. The participant was discharged from the hospital on August 22 after the nucleic acid results were negative. This case was not associated with the vaccine. ”In 11 hospitals, 375 volunteers were included in the trials at different locations.

