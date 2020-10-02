Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Good news on corona vaccine to be received soon, government letter written to states, preparations to start distributing vaccine!

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Corona has caused outrage all over the world. Since March, millions of people have been killed by this dangerous virus. Most of the countries of the world are looking for the corona virus vaccine. Research is going on in India about the Coronavirus Vaccine News. Hopefully, in the next few days, some great news can be found about the Covid-19 Vaccine. The Government of India has now started preparations for distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine in India. A digital portal (Corona Virus Vaccine Portal) has also been released by the Government of India for the Corona Virus Vaccine. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: How long will Coronavirus Vaccine come to India? Health Minister told deadline

Preparations to start distributing the Covid-19 vaccine in India Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: China’s Corona Vaccine Will Get Rid Of Epidemic, Clinical Trial On 35000 Thousand People

Preparations are going on loudly about the Corona vaccine in India. It is believed that the corona vaccine may arrive within the next few months. India has now started preparing for its next phase with the research of the vaccine. According to one information, the Government of India has advised the state governments regarding the corona vaccine. The center has talked about ways to protect the corona and to spread it to the infected. Also Read – India Covid Vaccine Update: A good news about Oxford’s Corona vaccine, now on three people …

The central government has consulted the states for storage of vaccine as well as for transport to far-flung areas of the country. The states have been instructed by the Center to keep all the preparations in order in advance so that the vaccine can be easily delivered to the people as soon as they arrive. A letter to the states has also been written by the Union Health Ministry on this issue.

It is a big problem in front of the central government that if the vaccine comes, then how will it reach such a large population of the country, keeping in mind that the government has already started preparations to distribute the corona vaccine.

Let me tell you that in every country of the world, the outbreak of Corona has been capped at this time. America, the world’s most powerful country, has been killed the biggest by this virus. Now US President Donald Trump and his wife have also been infected with the Corona virus. Rapid cases of corona are also coming up in India. So far, about 64 lakh people in India have been infected with Corona. Now everyone’s eyes are only on the Coron virus vaccine. People are just waiting for when the vaccine will come and the world will be able to get rid of this epidemic.