Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Great shock to Russia, India did not approve large scale trial of Sputnik-V

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: The world is waiting for the corona virus vaccine, so Russia's first claim to make the corona virus vaccine has received a big blow. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), an organization of the Government of India, has rejected a large scale trial of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V of Kovid-19. India's Reddys Labs (Dr. Reddy labs) had sought permission to trial the Russian Kovid vaccine for Sputnik 5.

Let us tell you that there was an agreement between the Pharma company Dr. Reddy Labs and the Russian government company Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), but now India has refused to allow its mega trial. It is being told that this corona virus vaccine was already being trialled on a small group in some countries but India did not have any input about this or that.

No final decision on #SputnikV vaccine developed by Russia has been taken yet. #ModiGovt will take a decision which is in the best interest of the people of India.@MoHFW_INDIA #sundaysamvaadwithdrhv #VaccineSafety – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 4, 2020

Russia claimed that it had created the first vaccine in the Corona epidemic, but most countries did not give much attention to this vaccine of Russia. Russia wanted India to start a trial on this vaccine. The two main reasons for this were that the number of corona patients in India is high and if it works, then Russia will also get commercial benefits.

Whereas the other big reason was that India has good relations with almost all the countries of the world and if India buys the vaccine of Russia and tells other countries it is effective for the treatment of corona, then people will also believe this. But now that India has not approved the trial, it has suffered a big blow to Russia.

An expert panel of the Central Drug Criteria Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday told Doctor Reddy’s Laboratories that it would review this after reviewing the protocols for the second and third stages of testing of the Kovid-19 Russian vaccine Sputnik-5 on humans. Please apply afresh.