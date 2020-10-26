Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Phase III Human Trial of ‘Covaxine’ to Start at SUM Hospital in Odisha

new Delhi: After more than eight months, the corona virus cases are constantly coming forward. However, in the meantime, the graph of infection has definitely decreased in a few days. Coronavirus vaccine testing is being done at a fast pace in many big medical colleges of the country. A new news has emerged about the Corona vaccine being prepared in the country (Covaxin Covid-19 Vaccine). Odisha’s Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital will soon begin the third trial of covarian vaccine. Also Read – The Finance Minister again reiterated, ‘The promise of free corona vaccine in Bihar election manifesto is absolutely right’

While giving information about the third human trial of Kovaxin, Dr. E. Venkata Rao said that the list of 21 hospitals selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research, for the human trial of Kovaxin, includes SUM Hospital in Odisha and soon here The third stage human trial of cocaine will be started. He said that after the first and second phases are completely over and its results, preparations will now be started for the third phase.

Let me tell you that India is currently working on two corona virus vaccines, one of which is the biotech of India Biotech and the other is the indigenous vaccine of Zydus Cadila. The production of covaxine is being done jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech.