Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Preparations begin on the Corona vaccine in Bihar, first they will be vaccinated

Corona Vaccine Update: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, its vaccine (Covid Vaccine News) is also being rapidly researched. In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to the citizens of the country in a short time. In Bihar, the Health Department has started preparations for the distribution and maintenance of Corona Vaccine Latest Update. Also Read – No Crime in Bihar: 85 policemen sacked by Nitish’s new government, strict action against 644

According to the officials of the health department, the process of fixing the distribution of the vaccine has been started before making the vaccine available on the instructions of the central government. Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh informed that preparations are being made to distribute the vaccine as per the guidelines of the Central Government. Infrastructure will be built for this. Also Read – Girlfriend’s girlfriend cut off bride’s hair, feviquick eyes and then …

An official of the department said that the data base of all the health workers of the government sector as well as the private sector will be created for the first line Corona Warriors to apply the vaccine of Corona first. Apart from the government, it will also include private health workers, who are involved in the treatment of corona. It is being said that only after giving the vaccine to such personnel will the number of common man come. Also Read – Kim Jong-un introduced Chinese vaccine without approval for fear of corona, has been ‘missing’ for many days

After the government’s order, complete details of all government and private hospitals from medical colleges are being prepared in Bihar. State Health Committee has sought information from all the districts of the state. The Health Department has started preparations for its distribution. An official of the Health Department said that to keep it organized, preparations are being made up to Primary Health Center level. Instructions have been given to form a team for this. It is being said that the vaccine will be made available up to the block level, so that its availability can be ensured to the villages.

(Input: IANS)