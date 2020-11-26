Coronavirus Vaccine: Vaccine will be introduced in four stages, first vaccine will be given to health workers, know in which stage your number

new Delhi: Corona virus is causing havoc again in many states of the country. Amidst the growing cases of Corona, PM Modi held discussions with the Chief Ministers of the most effective states from Corona two days ago. In this meeting, PM Modi also discussed in detail the construction of Coronavirus Vaccine and making it available to the general public. The whole world is eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine at this time. It is believed that the corona vaccine will be available in the next three to four months. The central government has also instructed the state governments to start preparations for distribution of the corona vaccine. Also Read – Delhi Covid-19 Update: Death toll from Kovid not stopping in Delhi, 99 more lives, 5,246 new cases

According to the information, the distribution of the corona vaccine in the country will be completed in a total of four phases. PM Narendra Modi told the states that as the focus was on saving every life in the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic, in the same way, priority will be given to ensure that every person can get the vaccine that meets the necessary scientific criteria.

According to information received from sources, in the first phase, one crore health workers will be given the corona vaccine. In the third phase, people over 55 years will get the vaccine, it is believed that in the first phase, the vaccine will be given to the health workers as well as the cleaning personnel and policemen.

In the second phase of vaccine delivery, the elderly, pregnant women and patients suffering from serious illness will be given the vaccine. In the third phase, priority can be given to people over 55 years. The number of ordinary people will come in the later phase. PM Modi told states that governments at every level will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination campaign can be run smoothly, systematically, and continuously.