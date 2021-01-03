Coronavirus Vaccine: Zydus Cadila gets DCGI approval for Phase III trial of potential vaccine

new Delhi: The Department of Biotechnology said on Sunday that the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) has approved the Phase III trial of the country’s first potential DNA vaccine for Kovid-19 being developed by Zydus Cadila. Also Read – Corona Vaccine in India: When will the vaccination process begin in the country, Health Minister said – We are ready for bus vaccines …

The National Biopharma Mission (NBM), under the aegis of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Biotechnology, has provided support for potential vaccines.

DBT said, "The country's first potentially indigenously developed DNA vaccine against Kovid-19 has been approved by DCGI for Phase III clinical trials."

Zydus Cadila has completed clinical trials of the first and second stages of this potential DNA vaccine in more than a thousand participants, and interim data suggest the vaccine is safe.

DBT said, “DCGI has approved to conduct Phase III clinical trials among 26,000 Indian participants based on the recommendations of the subject expert committee studying interim data.” DBT Secretary and BIRAC President Renu Swaroop expects Stated that the potential vaccine will continue to give positive results.

