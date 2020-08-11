CoronaVirus: Wife died on hearing Corona positive husband, body buried by JCB

Corona Virus: A peculiar case has come to light in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. On hearing the wife’s corona positive report, the husband got a heart attack and died on reaching the hospital. After death, the body reached the village from the hospital, the villagers were angry and did not allow the body to be removed from the ambulance and created a fierce commotion. As soon as the news was received, the dead body of the deceased was buried with the JCB with the help of administrative officials and the local head. Also Read – Famous poet Rahat Indouri passed away, admitted in hospital after being corona infected

The wife of a 60-year-old man was ill in Saraiya of Muzaffarpur and a sample was taken for examination of his Kovid-19. Her investigation report came positive, after hearing that her husband got a heart attack and died. the woman was admitted in the hospital. The investigation report of the deceased Muralidhar Thakur is negative.

Muralidhar Thakur's health began to deteriorate as soon as his wife became corona positive, after which he was brought to SKMCH for treatment where he died before treatment could begin.

District Public Relations Officer Kamal Singh said that after the death of 60-year-old Muralidhar Thakur in Anandpur Gangolia, his body was brought home from the ambulance where the villagers did not allow his body to come out of the ambulance. The body remained in an ambulance for 7 hours. The deceased has a son who lives in Jaipur. He has been informed of the father’s death. After the uproar by the villagers, Saraiya BDO reached the spot with his team. The body was buried with the help of the local head.