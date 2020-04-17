Coronavirus: world’s biggest trial of drug to treat Covid-19 begin in UK

Scientists severe about Restoration trial, with over 5,000 test subjects, hope for options inside of weeks

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

The sector’s biggest trial of gear to regard Covid-19 victims has been prepare in the UK at unheard of velocity, and hopes to have some options inside of weeks.

The Restoration trial has recruited over 5,000 victims in 165 NHS hospitals spherical the UK in a month, ahead of similar trials in the USA and Europe, which have a pair of hundred.

Proceed finding out…

