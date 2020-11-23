Coronet havoc in Maharashtra, more than 4 thousand new cases came

Mumbai: During the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, 4,153 new cases have been reported in the coronavirus investigation report. The number of cases of corona infection in Maharashtra crossed 17 lakh on Monday. The level of new cases, however, remains below 5,000. According to the Health Department, the number of corona cases in the state has now risen to 17,84,361 and 16,689 people have died so far. Also Read – Strict to be adopted in UP to avoid lockdown, Reconstruction zone

So far, 16,54,793 patients from Coronavirus have recovered and gone home. With the improvement in the situation, the recovery rate is now 92.74. The number of active cases in the state has increased to 81,902.

Let the state of Maharashtra take a big decision on Monday, saying that those coming to Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa must bring a negative report of Corona.

It is mandatory to bring COVID-19 negative report to these people. According to the Maharashtra government, now people coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa have to bring together the RT-PCR negative test report of Corona.

This condition will be applicable to both the passengers of the aircraft and the train. In case of flight, this report will have to be taken 72 hours before the landing, while for the train this time limit will be 96 hours.