“Correct decision to give ‘Checo’ peace of mind”: Adal Franco on the renewal of the Mexican pilot

Adal Franco considered that the rrider Sergio “Checo” Pérez’s anger with Red Bull Racing Honda for the 2022 season of Formula 1, it is a correct and wise decision since it will help the team immediately by giving certainty and confidence to the Mexican in the fight for points.

“Many of us thought that this news was going to happen in the final stretch of this season. Nevertheless, this decision is wiser. The most important reason is in the short term to give Checo Pérez additional motivation in the pursuit of these two titles, both the constructors ‘world championship and helping Verstappen in the drivers’ world championship ”, pointed out Franco, a journalist from ESPN.

The performance of the Mexican keeps him in the fifth place in the drivers’ classification in the 2021 season of the highest category with 104 points and faces the second half of the year with the aim of helping Red Bull (291 points) and his teammate Max Verstappen (187 points) win the constructors’ championship in the world championship of pilots.

Sergio Checo Pérez will return to F1 for the Belgian Grand Prix (Photo: Twitter / @SChecoperez)

“Checo returns after the holiday break with that thirst for revenge, with the desire to improve his own results and therefore to help Max and the team itself. It ends up being very important that Red Bull has confirmed this news”, Analyzed the journalist and added; “Also because next season there would be new regulations, new specifications, new regulations and a new car and that is where Pérez will have a lot of very important weight in the development of the car that Red Bull is going to have next year.”

Regarding the extension of his contract, the Mexican was happy to remain linked to the team for another year and assured that his wish is to help win the constructors’ world championship for the team, a title that Red Bull has not won since 2013 when Sebastian Vettel together with Mark Webber they succeeded.

“Very happy to announce that I continue with the team for the next season, now the focus is on winning the Championship for Red Bull ”, the pilot shared on his Twitter account once the news was released.

Sergio Pérez prior to the Belgian Grand Prix Photo: Twitter @ SChecoPérez

Finally, Adal valued the experience of the Mexican and described it as “fundamental” regarding the objectives for the current and next season set by Christian Horner, manager of the team.

“Checo has a lot of experience, baggage, kilometers and knowledge that will be fundamental, all that experience, for the development of the car next year. That is why I think it is a wise and very correct decision for Red Bull to give him that peace of mind from now on that he is going to stay next year, which is considered by the team and that the end of the season that he is looking for comes then ”, Franco finished.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez renews his contract with Red Bull for 2022

Why Checo Pérez expects better results at the Belgian GP

Red Bull was positioned at the top of the Belgian GP, ​​Checo Pérez was in tenth