Corsair T3 Rush, Razer Iskur X and more, on sale for MediaMarkt’s VAT Free Day

One of the components of our gaming setup to which we often allocate less budget than we should is the chair. But if we spend long hours playing in front of our computer, it is essential to have an ergonomic and comfortable model with which to avoid long-term health problems and back pain. And although there is a lot to choose from on the market, below we are going to make the search much easier by collecting six purchase options for all pockets, on offer for MediaMarkt’s VAT Day. But hurry because the discounts are only available today.

Save with these gaming chairs on sale





Nacon PCCH-110 for 66.11 euros (before 79.99 euros). If our budget is limited, we can also get gaming chairs thanks to models like this one from Nacon. For just over 50 euros We took a height-adjustable model, with a great design and the possibility of choosing between several colors.

Gaming chair – Nacon PCCH-110, Adjustable height, Class-3, Nylon, Red/Black





Woxter Stinger Station Alien for 66.11 euros (before 79.99 euros). At the same price as the previous one, and also available in several models depending on the color, we have this from the well-known manufacturer Woxter. With an even more gaming aspect than the Nacon, it incorporates a cushion for the lumbar area.

Gaming chair – Woxter Stinger Station Alien, Backrest with automatic adjustment, Red





Drift DR75 for 114.88 euros (before 139 euros). We take a leap in quality and price with this Drift racing chair. With a quite elegant black and white design that makes it ideal for all types of environments, this model allows you to adjust its armrests and recline the backrest to relax between games.

Drift DR75 Faux Leather Gaming Chair, 66 x 53 x 115-123 cm, Black and White





Razer Tarok Essentials Ed. by Zen for 157.02 euros (before 189.99 euros). From the well-known manufacturer Razer we have this Tarok Essentials in a special edition in black and green, how could it be otherwise in the case of Razer. It includes lumbar and cervical cushions and has 3D armrests.

Razer TAROK Essentials Razer Chair





Razer Iskur X for 264.46 euros (before 320 euros). We raised the budget even more and approached 300 euros with this Razer Iskur K, a gaming chair that stands out for its unremarkable design despite being racing type. It does not incorporate many extras, although we can adjust its armrests in height and width. In addition, it has great user ratings.

Razer Iskur X – Ergonomic gaming chair (Desk chair / office chair, ergonomic design, multi-layer PU leather, high-density foam padding) Green





Corsair T3 Rush for 272.72 euros (before 329.99 euros). Finally, how could it be otherwise, the famous Corsair T3 Rush could not be missing. Loved like few others, this excellent Corsair gaming chair is very comfortable, has a discreet design and allows you to configure your wrist rests in 4D. It also has excellent ratings and for less than 300 euros it is an opportunity not to be missed.