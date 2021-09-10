Cory Barlog isn’t directing God of Struggle Ragnarok and recommends taking note of information of his tasks

Barlog shuts down the identify director, Eric Williams, at the side of the remainder of the crew at Sony Santa Monica.

By means of Axel García / Up to date 10 September 2021, 01:50 121 critiques

Cory Barlog, inventive director of Sony Santa Monica and the newest God of Struggle identify, was once inspired, like many, by means of the announcement of God of Struggle Ragnarok at the fresh PlayStation broadcast. Barlog posted a video on social media, congratulating all the construction crew, in addition to thanking everybody, from whom he continues to be informed each day.

You’re all nice, and you’re making us all higher.Cory Barlog“Congratulations to my pals, my brothers, in this inventive adventure,” Barlog mentioned within the video. “The brand new director of God of Struggle Ragnarok, Eric Williams, he is doing an incredible activity. “

Barlog did not put out of your mind about the remainder of the studio, applauding the inventive skill and information of everybody in Sony Santa Monica, which they injected into this subsequent Kratos and Atreus journey. “Now not simply within the trailer, however within the sport to come back, all of you might be nice, and you’re making us all higher.”

Barlog concludes his video, addressing the God of Struggle neighborhood, asking that “Concentrate”, as extra information is coming, even if he didn’t specify a precise second.

God of Struggle Ragnarok will proceed the place we left off within the earlier identify, controlling Kratos once more. Norse mythology continues to play a particularly essential position, and within the trailer we see new characters, which might be positive to depart their mark at the plot. The sport will arrive on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

Extra about: God of Struggle Ragnarok and Sony Santa Monica.