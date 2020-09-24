Cory Litwin Joins Hallwood Media as EVP With Murda Beatz in Tow

Cory Litwin is becoming a member of Neil Jacobson’s writer-producer administration company Hallwood Media as Govt Vice President and bringing with him Grammy-nominated hitmaker Murda Beatz (Drake’s “Good For What,” Migos’ “Motorsport”) and a steady of greater than a dozen producers and workers.

Jacobson, the previous president of Geffen Data, launched Hallwood earlier this yr as an impartial music administration agency representing producers and songwriters like Jeff Bhasker (Bruno Mars, Harry Types), Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), David Stewart (BTS, Jonas Brothers), Jim “E” Stack (Bon Iver, Diplo), Seashore Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Child Keem), JR Rotem (Rihanna, Jason Derulo) and King Henry (LANY, Sasha Sloan), amongst others.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Neil, somebody I look as much as in this trade, and having an even bigger and stronger staff to actually adapt and give attention to this vector of producers and songwriters,” Litwin tells Selection. “Producers and songwriters are actually underserved and Hallwood is 100% centered on making a serious affect.” Litwin describes the connection between him and Jacobson as “the silver lining of COVID-19.”

Jacobson says he’s been watching Litwin for a while and located himself impressed by the native Canadian’s knack for manifesting alternative and his “magic ears.”

“In fact, Murda is a genius,” says Jacobson. “He’s an excellent producer and visionary, he understands his craft and sector.” Of Litwin, he provides: “Cory’s contact is his capability to develop unimaginable relationships and his imaginative and prescient and understanding of the panorama and how you can put his shoppers into successful positions time and time once more.“

Neil Jacobson (left) and Cory Litwin

Courtesy of David Goldman/Hallwood Media

Litwin received his begin in Toronto selling events and live shows. He started managing Murda Beatz in 2014, forming 2wenty 2wenty Music Group with the producer and assuming a hands-on position that might usually contain Litwin in the inventive course of and decision-making. Actually, Litwin has a co-production credit score for Drake’s chart-topping “Good For What.”

“Drake had a imaginative and prescient for what he wished — a pattern [that’s] New Orleans fashion,” Litwin explains. “Murda and Drake have been considering of various samples they may use. Murda turned to me and mentioned ‘Cory, you’re on the spot, give us an thought.’ I instructed them considered one of my favourite artists was Lauryn Hill. Drake mentioned, ‘which music?’ I mentioned ‘Ex-Issue.’ He requested which half, and I mentioned ‘the bridge.’ Murda hadn’t heard the music as a result of he was three years previous when it got here out. We pulled it up on the pc, Murda favored it too; he made that improbable beat; Drake recorded the music proper there in half an hour. He’s the one who put my title on it to present me credit score.”

Since launching Hallwood, Jacobson has made a number of key hires. Earlier this month, Hallwood named Cristina Chavez senior vice chairman of A&R and administration following the Might appointment of Arizona supervisor Jake Posner to move Hallwood’s New York workplace.

“We’re bringing a stage of depth of freshness and pleasure,” says Jacobson. “We’re making an attempt to create a set of processes and techniques for cataloging our demos, monitoring who’s in the studio and dealing on what information, illustration, publishing, the labels and A&Rs. Any touch-points that we’ve, we’re mapping them out. It’s an incredible quantity of labor.”

In the end, provides Jacobson, the aim is “to assist our shoppers generate income making music.”