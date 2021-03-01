Cosmetics Brand CLIO Makes Announcement Regarding Stray Youngsters’ Status As Their Brand Model

Cosmetics model CLIO has issued a proper assertion relating to their mannequin Stray Youngsters.

On February 28, CLIO made an announcement about Stray Youngsters following the current allegations of college violence made towards Hyunjin. The corporate additionally deleted all pictures of Stray Youngsters, who had been introduced as the brand new face of CLIO earlier this yr, from their official platforms.

We’re making an announcement for the shoppers who love CLIO.

First, we apologize for the delay in making a public response to the current controversy involving one of many members of CLIO’s mannequin Stray Youngsters.

Following this controversy, our firm instantly halted all promotional actions involving this mannequin. After listening to from the mannequin’s company that it could take some extra time for them to analyze and reveal the exact information, we additionally made requests to our home enterprise companions that they stop utilizing this content material and halt all promotions linked to the mannequin.

Nevertheless, we already offered our abroad distributors with content material associated to this mannequin a very long time in the past, and although our firm constantly requested that they stop utilizing it following this incident, plenty of our abroad distributors weren’t in a position to put this into impact attributable to their native circumstances. These abroad distributors publicly launched the mannequin’s content material along with their scheduled promotions, and now we have nonetheless not obtained any plans to vary their upcoming scheduled promotions.

We sincerely apologize to the shoppers who felt uncomfortable as a result of we had been unable to reply shortly and take swift motion on this state of affairs. In the mean time, we’re presently nonetheless within the midst of discussions relating to future plans for the mannequin. Our firm is within the technique of talking carefully to all concerned events, and we’re doing our greatest in order that we will reply correctly to the present state of affairs. Following our last settlement, we plan to proceed with our promotional actions accordingly.

In the mean time, aside from plenty of abroad distributors, all content material involving our mannequin Stray Youngsters that was uploaded earlier than this present subject has now been deleted.

We’ll work exhausting sooner or later to pay extra consideration to our clients’ emotions and to pay attention extra fastidiously to your voices.

Thanks.