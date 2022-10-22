Costa Rican authorities found the remains of a crashed aircraft in the Caribbean Sea

A plane was found by the Costa Rican authorities in the Cariba Sea

authorities of Costa Rica located this Saturday in waters of the Caribbean the remains that could be from an aircraft that crashed with five Germans on Friday that departed from Mexicowithout reporting so far survivors or bodies found, reported the deputy minister of Public Security, Martin Arias.

“At 5:50 in the morning (11:50 GMT), 28 kilometers in front of the airport” of the eastern province “of Limón, in the sea, remains were located that apparently indicate that it is the aircraft” reported missing on Friday, Arias said. In a video released by the Ministery of security.

“At the moment we do not have located bodies with life or without life of the possible crew members,” added the official.

The plane, which took off from Mexicolost contact with the control tower in Costa Rica around 6:00 p.m. on Friday (00:00 GMT) near the Parismine Barin Lemondeclared the Minister of Public Security, Jorge Torres, the day before.

“We want to communicate that (…) we have received an alert [de desaparición] on an aircraft, a private flight from Mexico to the airport” of “Limón. This aircraft was traveling with five passengers of German nationality,” Torres explained at the time.

The search began after the disappearance alert, but after a few hours it was suspended due to the night and “bad weather” and resumed this Saturday.

The National Coast Guard Service and the Air Surveillance Service, among other institutions, participate in the operation.

At the Limón airport, a command post was set up where rescuers from the Costa Rican Red Cross and Firefighters participate, Arias said.

It may interest you: The United States was “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

This Friday it transpired that a private plane with five passengers germans on board had disappeared off the coast of Costa Rica, as reported by the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security. Among the crew was the millionaire and founder of the gym chain McFit, Rainer Schaller; his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorskyand his sons Aaron and Finja and a man named Marcus Kurreck, according to the German tabloid’Bild’.

Millionaire and founder of the McFit gym chain, Rainer Schaller

“Tonight the authorities of the Ministry of Public Security received information about an executive aircraft from Mexico bound for Limón, which lost its trail with the control tower of the Juan Santamaría airport at approximately 6:00 p.m. while flying through the Parismina area in the Costa Rican Caribbean”, the Ministry indicated in an official statement.

The authorities have already begun the search “both at the national level and with neighboring countries to verify some data” with the participation of the National Coast Guard Service, as well as the Air Surveillance Service. The search has been called off after a few hours due to nightfall and bad weather. The Coast Guard will resume work on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for McFit, Jeanine Minaty, has confirmed to ‘Bild‘ that Schaller, his partner and their children were traveling on the plane. “We don’t know anything else at the moment,” she pointed out.

The private plane Piaggio 180 took off from Mexico on Friday and was heading to the Costa Rican province of Limón when radio contact with the Barra de Parismina airport was suddenly interrupted at around 6:00 p.m.

Schaller founded the McFit chain in 1996 and now has more than 250 gyms in Europa and is the head of the electronic music festival love parade.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

Keep reading:

The United States was “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

Rafael Grossi, director of the IAEA: “We are not yet close to the end of the war”

Xi Jinping ordered the expulsion of former President Hu Jintao from the Chinese Communist Party Congress