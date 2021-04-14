Costume Designers Guild Awards: Full List of Winners

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “Mulan” led the twenty third annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Within the excellence in interval movie class, Oscar nominee Ann Roth gained for her work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” Bina Daigeler, who can be an Oscar nominee, was acknowledged for her work on “Mulan,” profitable the excellence in sci-fi/fantasy movie award.

For the primary time in CDGA historical past, the annual awards present was livestreamed for followers worldwide solely on Twitter @CostumeAwards for audiences to get pleasure from.

Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild ( IATSE Native 892) greeted the worldwide viewers by mentioning the present’s pivot to a digital Twitter reside stream: “The intense spot is that our awards night is now out there for the world to get pleasure from, and we welcome you all to the social gathering.”

Perez additionally recalled how costume designers had rallied through the pandemic’s PPE scarcity, mentioning how costume designers had “revamped 45,000 masks for hospitals, first responders and others in want.”

One other level Perez pressured was calling for pay fairness. Throughout his speech, he stated, “We’re such an integral half of the storytelling course of. As a result of our work is historically carried out by girls we’re paid a lot lower than departments led by males. Time for pay fairness, now.”

Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried have been among the many presenters.

Beneath is the total record of winners for the twenty third CDGAs.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Movie

“Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

Excellence in Modern Movie

“Promising Younger Lady” – Nancy Steiner

Excellence in Interval Movie

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” – Ann Roth

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Tv

“Westworld” (Parce Domine) – Shay Cunliffe

Excellence in Modern Tv

“Schitt’s Creek” (Glad Ending) – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Interval Tv

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Finish Sport) – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Selection, Actuality-Competitors, Dwell Tv

“Hamilton” Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Brief Type Design

Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” brief movie – April Napier