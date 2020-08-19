Costumer Mona May Breaks Down Looks of “Romy and Michelle”

Costume designer Mona May is accountable for many iconic seems to be that got here out of the ‘90s. The designer is behind the garments of Cher in “Clueless,” “Romy and Michelle’s Excessive Faculty Reunion” and “By no means Been Kissed.”

Her credit span 66 movies and to this present day, her seems to be are recreated at costume events yearly and on TikTok.

Under, May breaks down some of her memorable movies with Selection and discusses what it was like working with frequent collaborator, actress Drew Barrymore.

There’s a thread that connects some of the films you labored on, particularly within the ’90s; films like “Clueless,” “By no means Been Kissed,” “The Wedding ceremony Singer” and “Romy and Michele’s Excessive Faculty Reunion.” There’s a seek for identification in all of these films and the garments are an expression of that, of discovering who you might be.

Not simply within the ’90s. There may be “Enchanted” (2007) and “The Home Bunny” (2008) and “American Reunion” (2012). To me, [those are] tales [of women] studying one thing very female about feeling good in [their] pores and skin. How the garments match is essential [in that regard]. And [in] comedy, it’s the steadiness between humorous and reality. It’s virtually intuitive, how I work, how I create the temper on the earth. It’s so emotional. I believe colours [are] emotional.

You labored with Drew Barrymore as half of your long-standing collaboration. From the way in which her character, Julia, clothes in “The Wedding ceremony Singer,” that film is so ’80s, to the purpose of parody. However together with her full skirts and fairly cardigans, she seems to be extra timeless and perhaps even a little bit ’50s. What went into that look?

Within the ’80s and ’90s, the massive factor was the little granny clothes that all of us wore with Converse or Dr. Martens. That was kind of the take. As a result of she didn’t have rather a lot of cash. She went to thrift shops and picked up the female clothes [from] ’50s and ’40s and made a little bit punk-rock look in a approach, but additionally quite simple, very female. There was no fuss about her. She was tremendous down-to-earth. It was all about coronary heart; she was trying to find herself.

What was it like collaborating with Drew?

Drew may be very a lot a collaborator with costume designers. She cherished purchasing with me; she actually is hands-on. After we did “Santa Clarita Eating regimen” so a few years later, we have been simply laughing within the becoming a lot. She was bringing me stuff or sending me footage. It’s so great to have such an open actor who actually needs to be half of the method. Alicia Silverstone [in “Clueless”] was the identical approach. It was really 60 modifications for her to perform [her looks]. And Amy Adams [in “Enchanted”] the place she needed to put on the loopy costume. And even “The Home Bunny” the place the ladies had so many modifications through the transformation. It’s nice when you possibly can have the belief of the actor and they wish to be half of your playground.

Christine Taylor’s character is the alternative of that — sexually outspoken, with the massive hair and typical ’80s look.

I really like enjoying with character [contrasts] like that. She was a style sufferer a little bit bit. So it’s a little bit bit excessive. Nevertheless it’s enjoyable, it’s a comedy and you wish to carry some levity to issues. And he or she was sport, too; went with all of the equipment and the headbands and hair ties and petticoat skirt. She was a lot enjoyable to work with.

And what was Adam Sandler like? His character is an ’80s man too, however kind of in a candy approach that disarms you.

He’s like a timeless character, little bit like Josh in “Clueless.” These guys who simply put on denims and t-shirts and button-downs. He has his uniform for his performances, his blue jacket, which he thought was so cool, we made a classic tuxedo jacket for him. I believe each of them have been so charming and harmless [through] their approach of presenting themselves. They didn’t need to have all of the bells and whistles that some of the opposite characters had for certain.

In “By no means Been Kissed,” with the costumes for Rosalind and Orlando, the Barbies or “Dangerous Enterprise,” have been they within the script or did you set the concepts on the desk?

I put the concepts on the desk. That’s the enjoyable half of my job, to actually marry the characters and carry one thing recent to the director. The Barbies have been excellent, proper? Particularly fairly humorous when later within the promenade they get hit [with dog food] on their completely fabulous outfits. I actually went over-the-top with the equipment, I constructed every little thing. I really like going to the mat. I’m variety of a maximalist on the subject of creating worlds. In “Clueless,” to return a little bit bit, I created a world that didn’t exist. The youngsters would present up within the morning with their grunge garments. I needed to give them a head-to-toe. And similar with the [Never Been Kissed] promenade. Everybody on the display screen has been touched. Even with the nerds, the double helix. In comedy, a little bit bit of levity and laughter is at all times one thing that I search for in my costumes. I simply wish to delight individuals.

What went into the search for “Romy and Michele”?

[I went with something] very subtle for it; [a little] European and a little bit bit American like Ralph Lauren. It’s timeless. It may be now or 2025; that can by no means exit of model. And I believe it was a pleasant distinction with the ladies who’re variety of in their very own world, with style, enjoyable and silliness. So she needed to be a little bit severe as a result of we wished to make it possible for she was plausible. If she says their clothes are good, then all people’s going be like, “Oh, properly she stated so.” If you concentrate on Anna Wintour or somebody like that who has her signature, that’s variety of what I used to be going after. Instantly after seconds, you’d know she’s excessive style.

A through-line in all of my work is discovering issues are very timeless. So I at all times attempt to discover one thing that doesn’t outline the age of the film. I at all times search for one thing that’s extra visionary and recent and timeless. Although it’s trend-settings of the time, it nonetheless interprets and [stands] the take a look at of time. A pair of many years later, I nonetheless have these new followers, the 16-year-olds and the younger technology additionally impressed by it, which is basically phenomenal.

Prior to now 5 to 10 years, there appears to be much more mainstream curiosity in costume design as a cinematic craft. However there are extra eyes on what costume designers are doing today.

As costume designers, we have been missed. Individuals actually additionally didn’t perceive what costume design is [or] the quantity of work that goes in there and actually how a lot costuming influences every little thing within the movie. Seeing the actor on the display screen for simply 10 seconds…every little thing is on the market [through costuming]. In seconds, you possibly can inform who they’re by what they’re sporting. You realize psychologically how they really feel; depressed or pleased. [And] their financial [status]. The place they store. The place do their garments come from? That’s what I really like about my craft, the magic that occurs in a becoming room [with the actor] after we attempt the garments on and determine who they’re. And that second after they put one thing on and the outfit actually resonates on each stage the place they go, “Aha, I really feel who I’m!” It virtually offers me goosebumps, when the director and the actor take a look at one another [and go], “right here it’s!”