Cottontail: Ciaran Hinds, Lily Franky, Ryo Nishikido Join Cast

Lily Franky (“Shoplifters,” “Like Father Like Son”), Ciaran Hinds (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Half 2,” “The Terror”) and Ryô Nishikido (“Hospitality Division”) have joined the forged of Oscar-nominated “Philomena” producer Gabrielle Tana’s forthcoming movie “Cottontail,” starring Jessie Buckley.

BAFTA “Brit to Watch” director Patrick Dickinson directs. Japanese actor Franky replaces Ken Watanabe, who was beforehand connected to star within the pic. Additionally becoming a member of the forged are Japanese Academy Award winner Tae Kimura (“Zero Focus”) and Rin Takanashi (“Like Somebody in Love”).

London’s WestEnd Movies is dealing with world gross sales, and can proceed to promote the movie at this week’s European Movie Market.

“Cottontail” tells the heart-rending story of Kenzaburo (Franky) who, after his spouse Akiko (Kimura) passes away in Japan, travels along with his estranged son Toshi (Nishikido) and daughter-in-law Satsuki (Takanashi) to the Lake District in England — the land of Beatrix Potter, whose charming tales of Peter Rabbit captivated Akiko as a toddler.

Akiko had all the time hoped to journey there at some point with Kenzaburo, however now he should fulfil his spouse’s final want and scatter her ashes there. Kenzaburo finally ends up making the journey alone after an argument along with his son, and after a nightmarish entry to the U.Okay., ultimately meets John (Hinds) and his daughter Mary (Buckley). A robust friendship develops between them and Kenzaburo realizes he must pursue this symbolic journey along with his son — and finally reveal a long-time secret.

“Cottontail” is co-produced by Jamie Harvey (“Every thing I Ever Wished to Inform My Daughter About Males”), who’s a part of the BFI Community x BAFTA Crew class of 2021, and Satch Watanabe (“Tokyo Vice,” “The Outsider”).

Crew members embody director of images Mark Wolf (“Dancer”), manufacturing designer Matthew Button (“Loving Vincent”) and artwork director Daniela Faggio (“Loving Vincent”). Ko Iwagami (“Tokyo Vice”) is the casting director, Jo Farrugia (“How one can Construct a Lady”) is U.Okay. casting director and Kôsuke Oshida (“The Outsider”) is the Japanese line producer.

Principal images is about to start in June in Japan and the U.Okay.