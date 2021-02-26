Cottonwood, ZDF, ZDFE, HBO Max, Globo Set Kids Show ‘Theodosia’

In a robust alliance, Paris-based premium children content material producer Cottonwood Media, German public broadcaster ZDF and its co-pro and distribution arm ZDF Enterprises, HBO Max and Brazil’s Globo are teaming to supply “Theodosia,” a giant new stay motion children journey collection concentrating on household audiences.

No funds is given for the 26-part half hour collection. Its mixture, nonetheless, of components which make for high-end leisure – interval costume, motion and foreseeable heavy VXF – recommend that is one other massive play by two of Europe’s champions of formidable live-action children exhibits.

One is Cottonwood Media, the youngsters and household manufacturing firm at Paris and L.A -based Federation Leisure whose credit embody Studiocanal’s Cannes 2019 pre-sales film hit “Across the World in 80 Days,” to be screened at Berlin.

The opposite, ZDF and ZDFE, has a storied current historical past in stay motion children exhibits. “Theodosia” will “proceed our profitable ZDF stay motion productions equivalent to ‘H2O,’ ‘Mako Mermaids,’ ‘The Worst Witch’ and, in fact, ‘Discover Me in Paris,’” stated Nicole Keeb, head of worldwide co-productions and acquisitions, kids and youth, ZDF.

Federation Kids & Household and ZDFE will deal with international gross sales; HBO Max has U.S. pay TV/SVOD distribution.

Set in 1906 London, and primarily based on acclaimed kids’s fantasy novels revealed by New York Instances best-selling creator Robin L. LaFevers, “Theodosia” activates a fearless and intelligent 14-year-old woman, Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo) who lives and breathes Egyptology – because of her archeologist mom and father who runs London’s Museum of Legends and Antiquities, the place her household lives.

Her house has a draw back, nonetheless. Accompanying her dad and mom to the Valley of the Kings, Theo and youthful brother Henry come upon a hidden tomb and mysterious artifact, the Eye of Horus – which unlocks in Theo the facility to detect and remodel historical curses nonetheless carried by the traditional Egyptian artifacts which her dad and mom transport again to London. Returning house, Theo should battle with historical forces and darkish magic and survive teenage life and college whereas saving the world.

“That is ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘Indiana Jones’ with a woman lead, which you don’t get fairly often in teen stay motion nor interval drama,” stated David Michel, president & co-founder of Cottonwood Media.

“Theodosia” activates “the joy of rising up and seeing a 14-year-old in motion and journey scenes that you just wouldn’t think about. It’s additionally a present about identification, a few woman who discovers who she actually is and her powers,” he added.

The collection is about to start manufacturing in April 2021 in Paris and Brussels, which nonetheless retains 1906 interval element equivalent to darkish again alleys now not present in London. It will likely be shot in a cinematic fashion by Matthias Hoene (“Cockneys vs Zombies,” “The Warriors Gate”) accompanied by different administrators equivalent to Alex Jacob (“Hollyoaks,” “Docs”).

Government producers on the collection are Emmy award-winning Joe Williams (“Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Disaster,” “Younger Dracula,” “Eve”), who additionally serves as head author, and Cottonwood Media’s Leila Smith (“Discover Me in Paris,” “Lockout”).

“Theodosia” is produced by Cottonwood Media’s David Michel, Cécile Lauritano and Zoé Carrera Allaix. Williams serves as head author.

“It has every little thing a author might want for – magic, thriller and Mummies!” exclaimed Williams. The true forces of evil within the collection, nonetheless, aren’t a lot Historic Egyptian however human, modern and are available from the Western hemisphere.

Key solid contains British actor Eloise Little (“His Darkish Supplies,” “Father Brown”) as Theodosia, Nana Agyeman-Bediako (“Come Away,” “The State,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s Conflict”) as Will, her shut buddy and a magician, and U.Okay.-Egyptian actor Yasmina El-Abd (“Daughters of Abdul-Rahman”) as Safiya, one in all Theo’s closest allies.

“Theodosia” follows-up teen time-travel drama “Discover Me in Paris,” which has now run to 3 seasons and was produced by Cottonwood Media and ZDF and ZDFE, Be-Movies and the Nationwide Opera of Paris.

“After the profitable cooperation throughout three seasons of ‘Discover Me in Paris,’ it was solely logical to understand the e-book adaptation of ‘Theodosia’ collectively with Cottonwood,” stated Arne Lohmann, VP at ZDFE.junior, ZDFE.

In Brazil, the collection – supported in curation and creative improvement by Globo’s children unit channels Gloob and Gloobinho – will bow on Globoplay, one in all fastest-growing and most formidable of Latin American SVOD companies. It marks Globoplay’s first worldwide kids’s live-action co-production, famous Ana Carolina Lima, head of content material at Globoplay.