Could 9-1-1 Lose More Than One First Responder In Season 3 Finale?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of 9-1-1 Season 3, known as “Powerless.”
9-1-1 was fairly customary for a couple of of its circumstances all through “Powerless,” though the heroes of Station 118 breaking right into a walk-in freezer whereas “Ice Ice Child” performed over the scene was undoubtedly a standout. The episode took a really critical flip when Athena was assaulted whereas investigating the case of a serial rapist. Her assault was being broadcast over her 911 name, permitting Bobby to hear. Primarily based on footage from the Season 3 finale, this may occasionally end in one first responder leaving, and Athena is not the one one presumably bowing out.
Athena was happily awake and on the mend by the tip of “Powerless,” though prone to stay within the hospital for a number of extra days. In the meantime, Karen started to suspect that Hen was having an affair after Hen was mendacity about bank card fees and getting unexplained texts from one other girl. The excellent news is the reality was far much less upsetting than an affair: Hen is contemplating going to medical college, and Chimney was upset on the prospect of dropping his accomplice.
The trailer for the following episode of 9-1-1, which simply so occurs to be the Season 3 finale, reveals Athena presumably leaving the LAPD and Hen nowhere to be seen. Have a look:
Whereas Hen cannot be discovered on the scene of the practice crash within the trailer, 9-1-1 followers should not assume that she has already left her job as a paramedic behind. The Season 3 finale seemingly picks up roughly the place “Powerless” left off, in order that’s not precisely sufficient time for Hen to start out med college, if that is even the course 9-1-1 needs to go along with her character.
It’s going to apparently be sufficient time for Athena’s face to heal and for her to resolve she’s prepared to surrender the badge after 30 years of service, although, so we in all probability should not make any assumptions simply now. At this level, it is not even assured that Athena and notably Hen will get a lot display screen time within the finale. And who’s to say that Athena will not change her thoughts and select to stay on the drive?
The ultimate episode of Season 3 will ship the long-awaited return of Connie Britton as Abby, and her return seemingly will make the practice disaster much more tough for one character. Abby has gotten engaged within the two years since splitting with Buck, and Buck hasn’t gotten a lot in the best way of closure. Hopefully the assembly with Abby will assist him transfer on and embrace new alternatives in Season 4.
Fortunately, 9-1-1 has already been renewed for Season 4, so followers do not must marvel concerning the futures of Athena, Hen, or Buck in the long term, even when hiatus could be longer than traditional. For now, remember to tune in to Fox on Monday, Could 11 at eight p.m. ET for the 9-1-1 Season 3 finale.
Add Comment