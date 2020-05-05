Could 9-1-1 Lose More Than One First Responder In Season 3 Finale?

9-1-1 was fairly customary for a couple of of its circumstances all through “Powerless,” though the heroes of Station 118 breaking right into a walk-in freezer whereas “Ice Ice Child” performed over the scene was undoubtedly a standout. The episode took a really critical flip when Athena was assaulted whereas investigating the case of a serial rapist. Her assault was being broadcast over her 911 name, permitting Bobby to hear. Primarily based on footage from the Season 3 finale, this may occasionally end in one first responder leaving, and Athena is not the one one presumably bowing out.