Could Altered Carbon Season 3 Have A Female Lead? The Showrunner Speaks Out

Spoilers forward for Altered Carbon Season 2.
Altered Carbon Season 2 is within the books, and whereas there have been some satisfying conclusions to some story arcs, there’s nonetheless lots to cowl if Season 3 goes to occur. One main level of notice is that Anthony Mackie’s Takeshi was pressured to sacrifice his life, that means that physique is toast ought to his character make a return. Assuming that Takeshi returns, there’s a possibility for a brand new actor to play the character, and showrunner Alison Schapker has signaled anybody is on the desk to play the character.
I spoke to Alison Schapker about Season 2, and requested if a girl may very well be the following lead of the Netflix unique if the Takeshi Kovacs of Season 1 and a pair of returns. Schapker did not hesitate in her response, and basically mentioned she is down for anybody to take the position.
Yeah! At this level, I’d focus on something with my writers within the writers’ room, like 100% open to who that Kovacs goes to be.
The affirmation just isn’t all that stunning contemplating Takeshi Kovacs was first seen at the start of Season 2 as a feminine lounge singer. Takeshi was content material to remain in that sleeve, however Trepp ended up killing him which ultimately put him within the physique performed by Anthony Mackie. Now, with that physique destroyed, Alison Schapker mentioned the door is open for anybody to step in as the following particular person to play Takeshi.
After all, that is all assuming that the Takeshi Kovacs who led Season 1 and a pair of will nonetheless be round in Season 3. Alison Schapker confirmed that the uncooked human DHF Poe had in his reminiscence was a backed up stack of that Takeshi, however clearly Poe must keep in mind that and discover a stack and sleeve to place that knowledge in to carry him again. Put merely, Takeshi’s arc find Quell is completed, so it is doable that model’s time on this story is as nicely.
And now, Altered Carbon has one other potential lead in Takeshi Prime, the double-sleeved backup of the character from 300 years prior performed by Will Yun Lee. Lee was featured prominently in flashbacks because the “start sleeve” of Takeshi in Season 1, however now with him within the current with totally different ambitions, there’s an opportunity to shift the story over to him and his subsequent journey. It is an attention-grabbing state of affairs to face going ahead, although we’ll must see if Season 3 is greenlit to seek out out if we get to see what the present does.
Altered Carbon Season 2 is presently out there to stream on Netflix. Test it out and be sure you keep on with CinemaBlend for all the newest main information occurring in streaming, tv, and films.
