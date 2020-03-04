Could Altered Carbon Season 3 Have A Female Lead? The Showrunner Speaks Out

And now, Altered Carbon has one other potential lead in Takeshi Prime, the double-sleeved backup of the character from 300 years prior performed by Will Yun Lee. Lee was featured prominently in flashbacks because the “start sleeve” of Takeshi in Season 1, however now with him within the current with totally different ambitions, there’s an opportunity to shift the story over to him and his subsequent journey. It is an attention-grabbing state of affairs to face going ahead, although we’ll must see if Season 3 is greenlit to seek out out if we get to see what the present does.