Could Armie Hammer Scandal Sink ‘Demise on the Nile’?

Final week, Walt Disney Studios introduced a flurry of launch date adjustments for its upcoming movie slate, kicking quite a few premium titles down the highway as COVID-19-stricken film theaters slowly reopen.

Buried amongst seismic strikes like Marvel’s “Black Widow” heading to theaters and Disney Plus on the similar day was yet one more push for the long-suffering homicide thriller ensemble “Demise on the Nile,” a Hercule Poirot journey from director and star Kenneth Branagh.

The movie, a sequel to “Homicide on the Orient Categorical” and an orphan from Disney’s mega-acquisition of twentieth Century Fox, was delayed but once more to Valentine’s Day 2022. The distinguished thorn in the rosy image is Armie Hammer, the disgraced main man who has been dropped by quite a few employers in the wake of a rape allegation and a number of claims of abusive habits with extramarital companions. Hammer is now in the center of a really public custody battle together with his estranged spouse Elizabeth Chambers, who introduced their divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

Hammer has denied all allegations in opposition to him. Lower than two weeks in the past, an lawyer for Hammer mentioned the actor “has maintained that every one of his interactions … have been utterly consensual, mentioned and agreed upon prematurely, and mutually participatory.”

It doesn’t take a Poirot-level detective to see the public relations nightmare Disney is confronted with, quite a few rival studio executives and brokers informed Selection. Having pushed the movie from a deliberate launch this September (its sixth date change) to the first quarter of 2022, the media big has just a few extra months to look at the Hammer scandal unfold and formulate a plan. Crafting that technique – one which respects silence breakers and survivors, protects Hammer’s co-stars like Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright, and avoids unsavory mentions of cannibalism fetishes and legal sexual assault allegations for a model synonymous with household – presents a dizzying array of challenges.

One supply accustomed to an early minimize of “Demise on the Nile” mentioned Hammer’s position is critical to the level of being the movie’s male lead. The studio is just not at present contemplating a reshoot or recasting his position, one other insider with data of the mission mentioned. Reshoots, in spite of everything, may price tens of hundreds of thousands and could be almost not possible to tug off given the packed schedules of the ensemble, which incorporates Annette Bening, iconic comedy duo Daybreak French and Jennifer Saunders, “Recreation of Thrones” star Rose Leslie and Sophie Okonedo.

“It looks like the solely technique to go together with that is to return out entrance and say, ‘A whole bunch of individuals labored on this mission, and we’re not scrapping it due to one particular person,’” mentioned a rival studio government, who additionally suspected the movie would possibly forgo a theatrical launch fully and premiere completely on its streaming service Hulu.

Disney declined to remark on the matter.

Two different sources famous an unlucky coincidence round “Demise on the Nile,” saying it may properly have been launched over a yr and a half in the past, had Disney not had extra urgent enterprise with Branagh. In 2019, considered one of the insiders mentioned, the director was already on location in Morocco prepping the “Nile” shoot when Disney referred to as him house for yet one more retooling of “Artemis Fowl,” the Branagh-directed adaptation of the youngsters’ sequence pegged to be the subsequent “Harry Potter” franchise. Mop-up on “Artemis” pushed the shoot date for “Nile” by six months. As a substitute of launching a brand new movie sequence, “Artemis Fowl” went on to debut to lackluster evaluations and a straight-to-digital premiere, due to the international pandemic. Disney’s March 2019 acquisition of Fox and coronavirus pushed the rollout of “Nile” even additional — and into the eye of Hammer’s public implosion.

Traditionally, studios have responded to an issue like Hammer in quite a few methods: MGM famously recast Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s’ “All the Cash in the World” following over a dozen accusations of misconduct and sexual abuse. After buying Woody Allen’s indie “A Wet Day in New York,” Amazon Studios returned distribution rights to the director, when daughter Dylan Farrow’s abuse allegations acquired renewed scrutiny in the thick of the #MeToo motion. Allen denies all expenses in opposition to him. After being accused of inappropriate conduct on the set of “Clear,” actor Jeffrey Tambor was changed in a personality poster for his IFC Movies drama “The Demise of Stalin” in 2018. His position was not recast, nonetheless.

On condition that Hammer’s downfall has largely performed out in unverified social media exchanges, Disney has been left to react in actual time. The corporate was not given a heads up final week, a supply mentioned, when Gloria Allred held a press convention with considered one of Hammer’s former feminine companions accusing him of violent rape. Although Hammer vehemently denies the declare, the legal allegations led to an LAPD investigation with Hammer as the prime suspect — one thing that Disney discovered about as the information hit the press. Although Hammer’s intercourse life is a private matter, the allegation of a severe crime now instantly impacts the notion and field workplace potential of his work.

Even earlier than the allegations rose to the degree of Allred’s consumer’s rape accusation, Hammer had already been fired from a number of initiatives: “Shotgun Wedding ceremony,” a rom-com through which he was set to star reverse Jennifer Lopez, and “The Provide,” a sequence about the making of “The Godfather” that Hammer was going to topline for Paramount Plus. Simply this week, Hammer was dropped from the last film on his upcoming slate, “Billion Greenback Spy,” a low-budget Chilly Struggle thriller from director Amma Asante and producer Akiva Goldsman.

Whereas Hammer should contractually be obliged to advertise “Nile,” it’s unlikely that Disney’s advertising crew would ask him to take part in any publicity marketing campaign – which may start as early as this Christmas. As is, any media blitz might be overshadowed by his alleged crimes, as his co-stars and filmmakers could be put in the robust place of answering questions on Hammer’s controversies, reasonably than focusing on their work in the movie.

“Demise of the Nile” is just not the solely mission with a Hammer hanging over it.

Hammer is a part of the solid of Tracy Letts play “The Minutes,” which goals to re-open in 2022, after Broadway is again. Final yr, lengthy earlier than the scandal surfaced, he wrapped manufacturing on Taika Waititi’s sports activities comedy “Subsequent Objective Wins,” although his position is so minor, one supply described it as a cameo. The movie is just not but dated, and Searchlight Footage (owned by Disney) didn’t reply to Selection’s requests for remark on his involvement in the movie.

The long-rumored “Name Me By Your Title” sequel is probably the greatest query mark for Hammer’s moviemaking future, however the movie had by no means really been greenlit or put into lively improvement. Although followers had been clamoring for one more film, and the actors have expressed their curiosity in a sequel in numerous interviews, a script has but to floor. Director Luca Guadagnino was not obtainable for remark, as he’s at present on pre-production on his subsequent movie.

Even when Hammer have been to obtain presents, he might need bother hammering out a deal. The actor’s company WME dropped him in early February, as the allegations started to catch hearth on social media.