Could Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor Who comeback mean a TV return for the Ninth Doctor?

The massive Doctor Who information of the second is one thing that may have appeared not possible simply a few years in the past, with Christopher Eccleston – who performed the Ninth Doctor on-screen when Doctor Who was rebooted into its “fashionable” model – set to return to the function for a assortment of audio dramas from Massive End.

Given Eccleston’s earlier reluctance to interact with something Who after his controversial exit in 2005, the transfer has excited loads of followers wanting to see extra from his incarnation of the Time Lord – however what if that is simply the begin? What if the door is opening, simply a crack, to the Ninth Doctor being again on TV once more?

In spite of everything, there’s some precedent for Massive End paving the manner for a little-seen Doctor coming again to live-action. Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor may have solely appeared in the 1996 TV Film, earlier than fading into obscurity – however by showing in years of Massive End audio dramas, McGann saved his model of the Time Lord alive, going through varied iconic foes and buying new companions in addition to legions of followers.

This, in flip, led to his shock display return for the Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2013, with a particular regeneration scene filmed for McGann’s Doctor that stuffed a hole in Who historical past whereas additionally paying tribute to his time on Massive End.



Now, followers are speculating whether or not Eccleston’s gradual thawing in angle in direction of Doctor Who may result in a related TV return – or one thing much more prolonged – in the coming years.

Famously, we had been already robbed of a Ninth Doctor return again in 2013, when the actor declined to seem in The Day of the Doctor particular and John Damage’s Battle Doctor was written into the episode to fill the function Eccleston would have had in the story (although a draft script with Eccleston does nonetheless exist).

Partially, Eccleston mentioned he turned the alternative to return down as a result of he thought the script wasn’t adequate, later noting that the completed model with the Battle Doctor was a a lot stronger story. However it’s additionally straightforward to think about that his continued combined emotions about returning to work with Who and the BBC could have contributed to his determination as properly.

Now, with a higher consciousness of what number of followers nonetheless love his Doctor (an expertise he says has “healed” him considerably), Eccleston has relented to play the character once more. And as soon as he does step into the sneakers of the Ninth Doctor once more, who’s to say he received’t get a style for it, and be extra open to a display return? Say, in any potential 60th anniversary celebrations in 2023…

In fact, it could possibly be that Eccleston does not more than this one sequence of Massive End dramas, which might nonetheless be nice – any extra of the Ninth Doctor is a win. And even when he does go on to have a longer relationship with Who by way of spin-off media, it doesn’t mean he’ll be eager to work for an in-house BBC manufacturing once more.

However on the different hand, a couple of years in the past the concept of Eccleston returning to play the Doctor in any respect appeared unlikely, so we’re holding hope alive. We all know we haven’t heard the final of the Ninth Doctor – and as we speak, it’s wanting extra doubtless that we haven’t seen the final of him both.

