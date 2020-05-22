Could Clare Devine come back from the useless? Gemma Bissix knows how she could return to Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks‘ dangerous woman Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) met a sticky finish in 2013 when she was run over by fellow villain Dr Paul Browning shortly earlier than a bomb she introduced to the village blew the place aside.

Whereas her exit was actually action-packed the choice to kill off the iconic villainess left some followers fuming at the time. Seeing as she cheated demise earlier than throughout her seven years on the present, does Bissix suppose there’s any probability of one other shock return?

“Clare is useless, we noticed her in a physique bag!” insists the actress, talking completely to RadioTimes.com as traditional episodes that includes the character air on Hollyoaks Favourites. “However I’d be up for being back as a premonition or a flashback, and even in a dream.

“Perhaps I could lastly get some scenes with Clare’s sister Grace Black if she returned in some type of imaginary type. Grace could be is shedding the plot and begin having visions of her sister nonetheless being alive.

“Me and Tamara Wall (aka Grace) are nice pals regardless that we by no means truly labored collectively on the present, she joined after I left. I’d bounce at the probability to do one thing on display screen along with her.”

Addressing the angst at seeing the anti-heroine’s luck lastly run out back in 2013, Bissix shares her views: “Some individuals want she hadn’t been killed off they usually’d seen her and Grace work together a bit,” she muses. “However I at all times say I want to be missed than to have outstayed my welcome. Depart them wanting extra!

“At the time nobody had a clue she was going to die because it was stored a secret till the episode went out, in order that’s why it bought such a giant response. I feel some followers felt a bit robbed as a result of they weren’t in on the twist.”

Seeing Clare as a spectral presence of some type isn’t out of the realms of chance – Hollyoaks have type for bringing back deceased characters as figments of the creativeness and getting the actors to return for particular scenes: Ricky Whittle (Calvin Valentine) Jeremy Sheffield (Patrick Blake) and Andrew Moss (Rhys Ashworth) have all resurfaced to hang-out the individuals they left behind.

So don’t rule it out…

