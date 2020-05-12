Could Community Actually Get A Movie After Netflix Success? Dan Harmon Has Good News

It is someway been over eleven years because the college students and college from Greendale Community School entered our lives, however followers are prepared for Dean Pelton to enter us once more. (Wait, did the Dean write that sentence?) Community‘s renewed recognition on Netflix has kicked a number of the mud off the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie argument, and followers are as soon as once more questioning if Jeff, Britta, Abed and everybody else would possibly someday get their very own function movie. For the primary time shortly, creator Dan Harmon has some forward-leaning information.